Singer Ryan Adams
Ryan Adams reacts to sexual misconduct allegations

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 12:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams re-emerged on social media and spoke for the first time on Saturday after he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year.
"I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon," he wrote in a lengthy post.
"Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It's time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon," read the post.

In February, the New York Times carried an article and interviews of multiple women who accused the 44-year-old singer of being controlling and obsessive, reported Variety.
Citing the report from the newspaper, People reported that a 20-year-old woman claimed that Adams had "sexual conversations" with her when she was just a teenager.
Even his ex-wife Mandy Moore accused him of stalling her music career. The two got married in 2009 and divorced in 2016.
In the wake of the article, the releases of his three albums were cancelled, as were tour dates and several product sponsorships with the singer. (ANI)

