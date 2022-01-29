Salman Khan captures his love for dancing in new song 'Dance With Me'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has combined his love for singing and dancing in his new song 'Dance With Me', unveiled on Saturday.

Sung by Salman and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, 'Dance With Me' video compiled Salman's various clips in which he can be seen shaking a leg with members of his family, his colleagues as well as his fans.

The musical video montage featured Salman dancing with various celebrities at different events and occasions throughout his journey. These include Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and more.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman announced the song's release and fans immediately flooded the comments section with praises.



"My favourite," a social media user wrote.

"Love you Salman sir," another added.

Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Pyaar Karona', 'Tere Bina', and 'Bhai Bhai'. (ANI)

