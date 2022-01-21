Salman Khan romances Pragya Jaiswal in 'Main Chala' music video sung by Lulia Vantur, Guru Randhawa

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan, on Friday treated his fans with the first look of his upcoming romantic music video 'Main Chala'.

Crooned by his rumoured ladylove Lulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa, the music video will feature Khan with Telugu actor Pragya Jaiswal.

As per the video details shared by the 'Dabangg' actor on his Twitter, the music video is bankrolled by his production house SK Films and T-series.



In the first look teaser video, Khan sported various looks, including one with a turban while romancing Pragya, who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a saree.

Directed by Shabina Khan and Gifty, 'Main Chala' is composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video will launch on January 22. (ANI)

