Sam Hunt's wife re-files for divorce after withdrawing it initially

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Sam Hunt's wife Hannah Lee Fowler has re-filed for divorce from the country singer after withdrawing her initial petition.

According to TMZ, her lawyers filed the case in the wrong county on February 18, hence why it was withdrawn shortly after. As per the outlet, Fowler, who is currently expecting a child with Hunt, has since re-filed in a nearby county in the Nashville area, after realizing the jurisdiction was wrong.

Her initial divorce filing took place at 11:43 am, but she submitted a Notice of Voluntary Non-suit less than three hours later, at 2:13 pm.



News of the couple's split broke on Monday, with documents obtained by US Weekly citing adultery. The Alabama-born nurse had alleged that Hunt is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "guilty of adultery."

She further alleged that the '23' singer "is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper."

Fowler's initial filing sought child support and primary custody of their unborn baby, along with "respective separate property" and three different kinds of alimony, including "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future."

The Grammy nominee and Fowler, who met at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, tied the knot back in April 2017 after dating on and off for nearly 10 years. Hunt, who was a linebacker on the school's football team, eventually relocated to Nashville to pursue his career in the music industry.

As per US Weekly, last year, the American Music Award winner had said that he and Fowler were discussing the possibility of expanding their family. (ANI)

