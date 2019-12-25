Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan wishes his fans a musical Merry Christmas

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan wished his fans on Christmas in his own musical way.

The classical music phenom tweeted his video, playing the tune of Jingle Bells on Sarod.

"Wish you all a Merry Christmas!! Christmas is a season of great joy: a time for remembering the past and hoping for the future. May the glorious message of peace and love fill you with joy during this wonderful season #MerryChristmas," read the caption.

The post got more than 1,200 likes and hundreds of retweets within minutes.

His fans reciprocated the wishes with countless comments appreciating his gesture and exceptional playing skills

"Blessed to have your beautiful music around us" wrote @AnuMeera2024

"Legends are legends, you made my day. thanku sir" said @manojfaridabad

Several other users commented Merry Christmas on @AAKSarod's unique post. (ANI)

