Scooter Braun addresses critics following feud with Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Music manager Scooter Braun addressed his critics and haters on feud with Taylor Swift during his appearance on Tony Gonzalez's 'Wide Open' podcast.

Braun spoke about how he avoided succumbing to the online hate from Taylor Swift's fans following his company's USD 300 million acquisition of Big Machine Records and, in turn, the rights to her old music.

"I went through some drama recently," Braun said. "And then put my phone down, looked at my friends and my family... and I was like, 'I'm good ... I'm happy.' And people question your integrity. They talk s-t," Page Six quoted him.

However, he did not mention Swift's name and said that knowing about himself helped him mute the noise on social media.

"It's hard when you get attacked and it's not based on any truth, but for that other person it may be based on truth but they don't have all the information," he explained.

"That's why I am always open to communication and having a conversation with someone and saying, 'Maybe this was a misunderstanding and I am happy to have a conversation with you.' But not everybody is willing to do that and you can't go through life thinking you're going to be friends and everyone is going to like you," he added.

A source previously informed Page Six that Swift "ghosted" Braun when he tried calling her following the deal. He is said to be still trying to get in touch with her to clear the air.

"I don't do anything with malicious intent. I try to do things above board. I try to do the right thing," Braun said on the podcast. "Not everyone's gonna be happy with everything that you do. And I think in the long-term, I've learned this over time, the truth always comes out, and I'm confident in that."

Braun, who also manages Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, added, "As long as the people that I love and respect are my compass, that's the direction I am gonna go." (ANI)

