Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift dispute, 'people need to communicate'

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:32 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): After the heated controversy, Scooter Braun finally broke his silence on the dispute between Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Records.
In a Q&A at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference on Thursday, the 38-year-old music manager addressed the public fissure after keeping quiet on the matter for months since his Ithica Holdings purchased Big Machine Records back in June, reported Fox News.
The businessman opened up about the same when he was asked by the moderator Shirley Halperin about how he "wraps his head around" having so many Swift fans casting him as the villain in the very public feud.
"I haven't talked about this in six months. Not once. I haven't made a statement about it," Braun confessed, according to Variety.
"When there's a lot of things being said and a lot of different opinions, yet the principals haven't had a chance to speak to each other, there's a lot of confusion," he continued. "I'm not going to go into details here, because it's just not my style.
"I just think we live in a time of toxic division, and of people thinking that social media is the appropriate place to air out on each other and not have conversations," Braun added. And I don't like politicians doing it. I don't like anybody doing it, and if that means that I've got to be the bad guy longer, I'll be the bad guy longer, but I'm not going to participate."
As per the outlet, Braun appeared to suggest a statement from Big Machine, which claimed that the label and Swift had been in talks, which apparently ended after she went on social media to vent her anger.
"What I'll say is, people, need to communicate, and when people are able to communicate, I think they work things out," Braun noted.
"And I think a lot of times things are miscommunications because I believe that people are fundamentally good. I think there are a lot of real problems in the world, and I think that these problems that are being discussed can be discussed behind closed doors and figured out pretty easily, and it's something I've wanted to do for six months."
"And it's hard, because I can handle it pretty easily, but when it gets to a place where there's death threats and there's offices being called and people being threatened. ... It's gotten out of hand," he added. "And I think people need to come together and have a conversation because that's not what we got in this industry for," he added.
As previously reported, the USD 300 million sale effectively meant that Braun now owns the masters to Swift's first six albums -- a deal the singer-songwriter has called "my worst-case scenario."
Following the sale, Swift alleged in a lengthy blog post that she was never informed of the deal and had her previous requests to buy back her masters denied. She also accused Braun of "manipulative bullying." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:03 IST

Here's why Chris Martin is not organising Coldplay concerts

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Rock band Coldplay is releasing their new album 'Everyday Life' on Friday, but giving a major setback to fans as it has announced that they are not coming up with any tour. The reason might leave you into deep thinking!

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:02 IST

Shilpa Shetty shares kiss with her 'cookie' Raj Kundra on 10th...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Shilpa Shetty who jetted off to Japan to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband and businessman Raj Kundra, shared a heartfelt post on the special occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:53 IST

'Main Janta Hoon' highlights budding love between Emraan, Vedhika

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi dropped the second song from 'The Body' and it portrays the sweet chemistry and growing romance between him and of his leading lady Vedhika.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:11 IST

It's a wrap! 'Dostana 2's Punjab schedule comes to end

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): The Punjab schedule of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Dostana 2' has finally ended after some major and long night shoots in Patiala.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:07 IST

IFFI 2019: Indian Panorama opens with screening of 'Hellaro' and 'Nooreh'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 began in Goa on Wednesday with a big bang. After the opening ceremony, the Indian Panorama section was inaugurated at INOX here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:20 IST

The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Flume to headline...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Asia's largest music festival - Sunburn - is back and this time it is even bigger with a huge line-up of international DJs headlining the event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:33 IST

Rani to present message of 'Mardaani 2' during India-Bangladesh...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Rani Mukerji is returning as "unstoppable" inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming film 'Mardaani 2' and to take forward the hard-hitting message of the movie, she will be attending the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday at Kolkata's iconic Ede

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:01 IST

'The Body' won't let you sleep: Emraan Hashmi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): With a number of thrillers in his past credits, Emraan Hashmi is back with yet another mystery drama 'The Body', but this time he believes the film's gripping plot won't let the audience sleep.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:58 IST

'Dil Dhadakne Do' cast savours 'unforgettable makhan, aloo...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21(ANI): Looks like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra ditched the strict healthy diet for the "unforgettable" aloo parathas and butter, as they joined former athlete Milkha Singh to celebrate his 90th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:55 IST

Being sisters, we wanted to do something together: Priyanka on...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra who has lent her voice along with her "baby sister" Parineeti for Disney's upcoming animated adventure film 'Frozen 2' spoke about how she always wanted to work with her and how this opportunity proved to be a bonus for her.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:35 IST

Amitabh Bachchan feels ' honoured' on completing his Bollywood...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday inaugurated Dada Saheb Phalke Award retrospective at the International Film Festival of India and exuded joy on turning 50 in the industry at a time when the festival is also in its golden jubilee edition.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:32 IST

Shahid Kapoor gives sneak-peak of practice session for 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who has started preparing for his upcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey,' shared a video on social media while learning the intricacies of cricket.

Read More
iocl