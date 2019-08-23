Scooter Braun congratulates Taylor Swift for "brilliant" album 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Music manager Scooter Braun praised singer Taylor Swift, weeks after their feud over Braun's purchase of her former label.

After Swift released her new album 'Lover' on Friday, Braun took to Twitter to congratulate the singer on her "brilliant" work.

"Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don't make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats," he wrote.



The tweet came less than a month after Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of the singer's former record label 'Big Machine Label Group'.

After the news broke, Swift took to Tumblr to express her disappointment, writing, how she was "sad and grossed out" over the sale of her music catalogue. She also accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying," reported E! News.

In the following weeks, it became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun, and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen. Swift received plenty of support and flak for calling out the pair.

After dropping her seventh studio album, Swift shared that "it's the first album of mine that I've ever owned, and I couldn't be more proud."

She also opened up about her plans to re-record her previous albums.

"My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again. So, I'm very excited about it," she said during her recent Good Morning America performance.

Braun wasn't the only one to congratulate Swift on her new album. Jack Antonoff, Ed Sheeran, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, and Martha Hunt also commented on the singer's recently released album.

"Just landed and LOVER is out and I'm so proud and emotional and all the things and never been so excited for a connecting flight with this WHOLE album to bop to. Cornelia Street, London Boy, CRUEL SUMMER, THE MAN, FALSE GOD (i love sexy Taylor) omg there are so many," Hunt tweeted.

In November, last year, the 'Love Story' singer quit Big Machine Music and signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, which means Braun wouldn't have any legal claim over the rights to her recently released singles 'Me!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' and her seventh album 'Lover'. (ANI)

