Scott Borchetta comes out in support of Scooter Braun, denies Taylor Swift's claims

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Label Group, has come out in support of Scooter Braun, whom Taylor Swift has slammed for purchasing her music catalog for $300 million.
According to People, hours after Swift said she was "grossed out" by Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, Scott who has worked with Swift since 2016 until last year, narrated his side of the story on the label's website.
The businessman shared the conversations he had with the singer about the rights of the music and denied all claims of 'Bullying.'
"As to her comments about 'being in tears or close to it' anytime my new partner Scooter Braun's name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that," he said.
"Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes. But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I'd reach out to him for information on our behalf," Borchetta continued.
"Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor. He called me directly about Manchester to see if Taylor would participate (she declined)," he said, referring to Braun's client and pop singer Ariana Grande's Manchester 'One Love' concert.
"He called me directly to see if Taylor wanted to participate in the Parkland March (she declined). Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music," he added.
Borchetta also responded to Swift's representative who told PEOPLE in a statement that the Grammy-nominated singer "found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance."
"I personally texted Taylor at 9:06 pm, Saturday, June 29th to inform her prior to the story breaking on the morning of Sunday, June 30th so she could hear it directly from me," he said.
"I guess it's possible that she might not have seen my text. But, I truly doubt that she 'woke up to the news when everyone else did.' "
A source close to the deal told PEOPLE that the singer was given a courtesy note on Saturday by Borchetta. TMZ reported that Swift's father, Scott, who is also one of the board of directors of Big Machine Label Group knew about the deal at least a week before. (ANI)

