Second groovy song video form 'Angrezi Medium' out now

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): After winning hearts with comedy-drama 'Hindi Medium', producers of the franchise, dropped the second music video of its next instalment 'Angrezi Medium' on Thursday.

Titled 'Nachan Nu Jee Karda,' the catchy track was released on the T-Series YouTube page.

The visuals of the song are set in a school where Radhika Madan can be seen grooving with a bunch of school-uniform clad dancers and cheerleaders dressed in yellow doing all sorts of acrobatic tricks.

"This latest track is sung by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original music is by A.S. Burmy & K.S. Burmy," says the video description on the T-Series YouTube channel.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The flick features Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

The Dinesh Vijan production which has Homi Adajania on the director's seat, will make it to the theatres on March 20. (ANI)

