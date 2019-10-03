Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez debuts new look just days after Justin Bieber's wedding

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Wondering how singer Selena Gomez is holding up after her ex Justin Bieber's wedding ceremony? Well, the star seems completely unfazed and appears to be in good spirits.
The 27-year-old singer was spotted smiling while leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles recently, reported People.
Gomez's outing came a day after Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin's South Carolina wedding. For her outing, the 'It Ain't Me' singer wore black overalls over a white tank top and styled her long hair in beautiful flowing curls.
For much of this year, the singer rocked a cute lob haircut. Her new changed look stood in stark contrast to the French girl style she sported all summer.
Gomez and Bieber famously dated on and off from 2009 to 2017. They were spotted together in late 2017 riding bikes and attending church after Gomez broke up with The Weeknd. The 'Back To You' singer also attended Bieber's father's wedding in Jamaica in February 2018.
Bieber and Baldwin walked down the aisle at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina on Monday evening, almost one year after they first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.
The star-studded guest-list included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber's manager Scooter Braun.
Following the wedding nuptials, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail party ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening. (ANI)

