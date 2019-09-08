Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram post is proof.
Gomez gave a sweet shout-out and supported Swift's new album 'Lover'. The two best friends shared a sweet moment on Instagram after Gomez posted a screenshot of Swift's 'Lover' on her Instagram Story.
The singer raved about how much she enjoyed the new song from Swift, tagging her in the story with a heartfelt comment. "You're just.. unreal dude," Gomez wrote over the photo of the song, drawing a pink heart over the track title.
The 'You Need to Calm Down' singer was so flattered by Gomez's post that she reposted it to her story.
"I LOVE YOU SELENA," Swift wrote, adding a sticker of a cat blowing a kiss.

This isn't the first time that Gomez and Swift have shown love and appreciation for each other on social media, reported People.
In January, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' songstress shared a sweet picture with Gomez and pal Cazzie David on Instagram. "20wineteen," Swift captioned the still of the trio enjoying some beverages together.
In the candid photo, Gomez can be seen bursting into laughter, while Swift is seen grinning in her signature red lip with a glass of white wine and David casually smirks between the singers.
Gomez has been vocal about the unconditional support Swift has provided her through the years.
In May 2018, she told fans about their bond when she gave a surprise performance of 'Hands to Myself' at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, during Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour.
"This person has never ever judged a single decision I've made. She's always met me where I've been," she said, according to a video captured by a fan.
"She's encouraged me when I've had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family because you've changed my life," Gomez shared.
Swift and Gomez, who met at a Jonas Brothers concert, have developed a special and lasting friendship over the years. They are often clicked together enjoying each other's company.
From supporting each other in hard times to enjoying at parties, they both have always stayed at each other's side. The two have never failed to surprise their fans with their BFF goals. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals one of her movie scenes made Nick Jonas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she moved her husband Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they tied the knot last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:28 IST

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the evergreen singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar wished the artist in the sweetest possible way.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:40 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'drifted apart' before...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might be everyone's favourite couple right now, but they almost 'drifted apart' before collaborating on their hit song 'Senorita'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:37 IST

Camila Cabello surprises fans with steamy duet at Shawn Mendes concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): After impressing fans with their sizzling chemistry at MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took their romance across the border at a recent concert in Toronto.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 22:15 IST

Ellie Goulding flaunts her washboard abs during honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who recently exchanged vows with Caspar Jopling, flaunted her washboard abs and toned figure in her honeymoon pictures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:59 IST

Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:36 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

New Delhi (India), Sept 7 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Girl on the Train' in London, shared pictures from her day off.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:23 IST

Such a good baby: Kylie Jenner on daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): American beauty mogul Kylie Jenner got candid about her daughter Stormi Webster, her habits and which parent she resembles during a recent interview.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:17 IST

Netizens criticise Zaira Wasim for continuing with Bollywood

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim, who recently walked out of Bollywood, is facing criticism over the speculation of attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival by the netizens.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:56 IST

B-town backs ISRO, says we're with you

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with 'Vikram Lander', Bollywood celebrities extended their support to the scientists who worked hard on the mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:26 IST

Hurricane Dorian: Prince Charles, Camilla saddened by loss of life

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla were saddened by the loss of life in the Bahamas due to Hurrican Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Meghan McCain, Pamela Anderson spar over Julian Assange

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Prominent stars Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson sparred over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday's episode of 'The View'.

Read More
iocl