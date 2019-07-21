Selena Gomez gives heartfelt speech at cousin's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez was a sight to behold in black while attending her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding recently.

The 26-year-old star wore an elegant black off-the-shoulder gown, featuring a thigh-high slit, to the wedding, which took place on Friday, reported People.

After the ceremony, Gomez delivered a heart-touching speech to her cousin and her husband, Jay Cosme.

"You taught me to be strong," she can be seen telling her cousin in videos posted by fans, going on to call DeLeon "brave" and "beautiful."

Showering the couple with love, she added, "I pray for you guys all the time."

The wedding nuptials took place in Gomez's home state of Texas amid the ongoing heatwave, which is sending temperatures across the county into triple digits.

Two weeks before DeLeon's marriage, she praised Gomez for throwing her the "bachelorette party of my dreams."

"I wouldn't want anyone else standing next to me at the alter," she wrote alongside a slew of photos taken from the trip, including a photo of herself and Gomez laughing on the beach.

"My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful," she added.

As a special surprise, Gomez made sure that her cousin got to walk down the aisle in the wedding dress of her dreams.

While shopping for the outfits together in December 2017, DeLeon shared a beyond adorable video of the cousins posing with an "I Said Yes to the Dress" sign.

"When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!" DeLeon wrote.

Gomez, who is also godmother to her cousin's son, was even present when her cousin first got engaged in March 2016.

"We have waited our whole lives for this #whyamIactinglikeigotaring," she captioned a celebratory picture of the pair embracing the happy night.

Gomez has been going through a personal turmoil for a while now, which has been largely related to her health. In 2015, the singer revealed that she had lupus diagnosis and two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant.

In 2018, she was hospitalised for conditions related to her autoimmune disease and also underwent treatment to battle anxiety and depression, which are common lupus symptoms. In the same year, she and Justin Bieber split after a rekindled romance. Bieber later tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez has largely stayed away from the public eye as well as social media.

In April, this year, Gomez attended the WE Day California celebration, marking her first major celebrity event in about a year and a half. The songstress also made a music comeback with a rare guest performance at the 2019 Coachella music festival. (ANI)

