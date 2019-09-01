Selena Gomez gives sneak-peek into making of her new album

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American pop-singer Selena Gomez who is known to keep mum about her future projects, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her forthcoming album.

"Just so you know, I see your comments. And I'm working on it," the 27-year-old singer captioned a Boomerang of a soundboard on her Instagram stories.

The exciting news was backed up by a black-and-white picture of the Disney Channel alum jotting something down. She also shared another Boomerang video where she can be seen surrounded by an abundance of Sharpies as she sat next to a keyboard, flashing a peace sign.

Though the singer featured on Benny Blanco's 'I Can't Get Enough' and Julia Michaels' 'Anxiety' earlier this year, she hasn't put out a solo track of her own since her last 'Back to You' for the 13 Reasons Why season 2 soundtrack in 2018. Gomez, who recently starred in 'The Dead Don't Die' in June, has not dropped a full-length record since 2015's 'Revival,' reported Us Weekly.

After announcing her break from social media on September 2018, the singer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Us Weekly reported in October 2018 that Gomez was seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast facility.

Gomez addressed her break from the limelight during an appearance on Coach's 'Dream It Real' podcast, reported by Us Weekly in April. "Last year, I took a lot of time off," she said. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing." (ANI)

