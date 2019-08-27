Selena Gomez has a girls' night at Kacey Musgraves concert

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): An epic girls' night out with your pals at a sold-out concert? That's how singer Selena Gomez enjoyed her weekend.

Gomez and her group of girlfriends danced and sang the night away at singer Kacey Musgraves' second sold-out show in Los Angeles. And if that wasn't enough, Gomez shared some adorable pictures from the fun night, which will definitely wipe away your Tuesday blues.

Sharing a series of pictures from the show, Gomez wrote, "All kinds of magic. Thank you, @spaceykacey, for your heart, your insane humour and your words. We laughed, cried and danced."

The first picture features Musgraves and Gomez posing for the camera. The 'Bad Liar' songstress was fabulously dressed in a blue and white summer checkered dress and a cowgirl hat for hanging out with Musgraves, who opted for an animal print jumpsuit which she sported during her show.



Gomez also shared two more pictures with her friends from the fun night. Looking her cute and casual self, the 27-year-old singer sang, danced and cheered as the Grammy-winning singer performed a range of hits, including 'Butterflies', 'Wonder Woman', 'Follow Your Arrow' and a cover of Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive'.

At one point during the show, the group had light-up cowboy hats from Musgraves' tour merch line delivered to their seats. Gomez and her friends stayed until the very end when the country singer surprised the audience with drag queens during her performance of 'High Horse', reported People.

Last month, Musgraves announced that she was adding five dates to her already massive 'Oh, What a World: Tour II'. In October, the singer will perform at Dallas' The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory before heading to New York City's Radio City Music Hall for two shows on October 15 and October 16.

Earlier this year, Musgraves took home multiple awards, including album of the year, at the Grammys with her third studio album 'Golden Hour'. (ANI)

