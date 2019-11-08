Selena Gomez, her little sister Gracie wear matching outfits at 'Frozen 2' premiere

Washington DC [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): Selena Gomez and her sister wore matching outfits at the 'Frozen 2' premiere and it looks like they are on their way to Arendelle!

The sisters joined other celebrities at the 'Frozen 2' premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Thursday night, and stepped out on the red carpet in matching wintery princess outfits walking hand-in-hand, reported People.

The 27-year-old star had her hair done in loose braids, just like Princess Anna wears her hair in the animated film.

Gracie, her 6-year-old sister, kept her blonde tresses worn down her back. Both the sisters wore matching white prairie dresses with bell sleeves printed with small blue flowers and they topped off their outfits with dark grey sequined cloaks lined with feathers around the neck.

While the sisters didn't seem to be imitating any specific characters from Frozen, they would fit right into the magical winter wonderland of the movie.

The sister outing is just the most recent example of Gomez acting as a role model for Gracie.

While sharing her experiences with the little sister, she said, "I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful," she wrote on Instagram in 2017. "She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."

On the red carpet, the duo was joined by the film's biggest stars, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown.

Earlier this year, the directors of the movie Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revealed that the sequel to the blockbuster original will take a look at why Elsa (Menzel) has powers.

"We can't tell you whether they solve the mystery of the past or whether Elsa ever finds the answers about her powers, but we can tell you that 'Frozen 2' is even bigger and more epic, but most importantly, in the end, Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story," Buck told Entertainment Weekly in June.

'Frozen 2' opens in theatres on November 22. (ANI)