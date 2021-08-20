Selena Gomez opens up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently opened up about a big realization she had when she learned she had bipolar disorder.

According to Page Six, the 'Wolves' singer sat down with a magazine for its September issue and discussed her mental health struggles as well as the relief she felt after her bipolar diagnosis.

Gomez said, "I felt a huge weight lifted off me when I found out. I could take a deep breath and go, 'Okay, that explains so much.'"

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor continued, "There were all things that honestly should have taken me down. Every time I went through something, I was like, 'What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"



Gomez was also diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and subsequently underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy. She revealed the mantra she told herself every day to help her through her painful ordeals and said, "'You're going to help people.' [That is] really what kept me going," she said.

She added that staying off social media helped her alleviate anxiety and that she gave her passwords to her assistant in 2017.

"I'm like, 'I've got to do something [more]. After I'm gone, I want people to remember me for my heart,' This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it -- I just put it down. That was such a relief for me," the singer explained.

"There could have been a time when I wasn't strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself," Gomez added.

As per Page Six, the Texas native has previously been candid about her anxiety and depression battles. She first revealed her bipolar disorder in April 2020 during Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show 'Bright Minded'. (ANI)

