Selena Gomez parties with friends in Italy to celebrate her 27th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American pop singer Selena Gomez turned 27 today and she is celebrating the special day by travelling to Italy with her close friends.

According to E-News, after serving as the maid of honour at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in Texas over the weekend, Gomez flew overseas for a birthday trip. Photos show the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star strolling on the streets of Rome with her friends, including producer Andrea Iervolino, on Monday were seen making noise around the social media.

The singer was seen wearing a flowing green dress and having lunch at restaurant Pierluigi in the Italian city.

A source told E! News that, "Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads."

"They were chatting and laughing the entire time," the insider continues. "No candles, cards or cake, but they did have a dessert of ice cream and tiramisu."

The 'Wolves' singer has been receiving a lot of birthday wishes from her friends and fellow celebrities on social media.

"We can all agree today is a national holiday, Happy birthday Selena Gomez, "Ryan Seacrest wrote on Instagram alongside a picture with the singer.

"I just love her a lot and her life has made a profound impact on mine and anyone who knows her. Happy birthday, angel!" the pop-singer's BFF Courtney Lopez wrote on social media.

Gomez, who stepped away from the spotlight in 2018, recently opened up about spending quality time with herself.

"Last year, I took a lot of time off," Gomez shared on Coach's Dream It Real podcast. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing." (ANI)

