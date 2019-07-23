Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Selena Gomez parties with friends in Italy to celebrate her 27th birthday

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American pop singer Selena Gomez turned 27 today and she is celebrating the special day by travelling to Italy with her close friends.
According to E-News, after serving as the maid of honour at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding in Texas over the weekend, Gomez flew overseas for a birthday trip. Photos show the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star strolling on the streets of Rome with her friends, including producer Andrea Iervolino, on Monday were seen making noise around the social media.
The singer was seen wearing a flowing green dress and having lunch at restaurant Pierluigi in the Italian city.
A source told E! News that, "Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads."
"They were chatting and laughing the entire time," the insider continues. "No candles, cards or cake, but they did have a dessert of ice cream and tiramisu."
The 'Wolves' singer has been receiving a lot of birthday wishes from her friends and fellow celebrities on social media.
"We can all agree today is a national holiday, Happy birthday Selena Gomez, "Ryan Seacrest wrote on Instagram alongside a picture with the singer.
"I just love her a lot and her life has made a profound impact on mine and anyone who knows her. Happy birthday, angel!" the pop-singer's BFF Courtney Lopez wrote on social media.
Gomez, who stepped away from the spotlight in 2018, recently opened up about spending quality time with herself.
"Last year, I took a lot of time off," Gomez shared on Coach's Dream It Real podcast. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:44 IST

Pataudi cousins day out at farm in London is spreading cuteness...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): The cute and adorable pictures of little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan along with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at a farm in London will definitely make you go aww.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:19 IST

B-town celebrities pay tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bal...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Remembering great freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries, Bollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the leaders and hailed their contribution to India's freedom movement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Ariana Grande boycotts celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde over...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande cut ties with celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde after a model accused him of bribing her for nude portraits.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 18:11 IST

Kiara Advani welcomes Aditya Seal in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Actor Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2', has been roped in to star opposite Kiara Advani in the upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:24 IST

Markella Kavenagh to star in 'Lord of the Rings'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Actor Markella Kavenagh is the first star to join the cast of Amazon's highly-anticipated 'Lord of the Rings' series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:55 IST

PM Modi hosts a 'special guest' in Parliament

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Amidst the hurly-burly of Indian politics inside the Parliament, a young visitor came to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:46 IST

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' gets new release date!

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Moviegoers have to wait a little longer to watch Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', as now the film will hit theatres on August 15, a few days later than the original date, August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:29 IST

Meghan McCain wishes sister Bridget on her birthday in a sweet manner

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Meghan McCain wished her younger sister Bridget on her birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:48 IST

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton share things common, but they...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI) : Though the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa share a lot of commonalities, friendship is one factor which does not work out well with the duo.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:49 IST

Mariah Carey returns to CAA after four years

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is back with her previous music agency Creative artist agency (CAA) for worldwide after a span of four years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:20 IST

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari attend 'Once Upon A Time in...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): After the two spent some great time together in Miami in June, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made an appearance at the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:18 IST

James Cameron congratulates 'Avengers: Endgame' for beating...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): After 'Avengers: Endgame' surpassed his film 'Avatar's' box office success, filmmaker James Cameron congratulated Marvel producer Kevin Feige in a unique way.

Read More
iocl