Selena Gomez receives first Grammy nom for 'Revelacion', pens gratitude note for fans

Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): The Recording Academy has officially announced the Grammy nominees for the year 2022 and pop star Selena Gomez is among them who bagged the nomination for the prestigious award for her Latin music album, 'Revelacion'.

In the 2022 Grammy category for Latin Pop Album, Selena is up against Pablo Alboran, Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona, Camilo and Alex Cuba.

Released in March, 'Revelacion' album is Selena's first project to feature music prominently in Spanish, earning her the first-ever Latin Grammy nomination earlier this year for the music video for its opening track, 'De Una Vez'.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Rare' singer also celebrated the news and penned a note of thanks to her fans.

"Are you kidding me!? Revelacion is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you, and of course MY FANS," she wrote.

The big honour for the 29-year-old star comes months after the singer told an outlet that she was thinking about taking a step back from making music.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?" she told an outlet, as per E! News.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough, I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she said of her 2019 Billboard-topping track. (ANI)

