Selena Gomez receives most unique birthday wish!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Birthday celebrations don't seem to stop for Selena Gomez who turned 27 recently and two of her friends proved that they are her real buddies!

The pop star's friends' paid a visit to the set of 'Shark Tank', an American TV series, in September and the episode aired recently.

Gomez shared the video of her epic reaction as she sees her friends on screen on Instagram. "Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift," she wrote.

The 'Wolves' singer in the clip is seen enjoying the episode with her friends and soon she is left awestruck after Mark Cuban, one of the show's Shark started saying, "Hey Selena, it's Mark Cuban from Shark Tank, I wanted to say happy 27th birthday."

"That was so cool!" is heard saying in the video.

And a few moments later, the TV screen reads, "SHARK TANK X SG, We're going to the tank in September."

Following which, Gomez loses her calm and shouts in excitement, "No! We are? On my gosh, I'm so excited."



The singer celebrated her special day with friends in Italy where she savoured on a delectable lunch at restaurant Pierluigi in Rome.

The 'I can't get enough' singer received a lot of birthday wishes from her friends and fellow celebrities on social media.

"We can all agree today is a national holiday, Happy birthday Selena Gomez, "Ryan Seacrest wrote on Instagram alongside a picture with the singer.

"I just love her a lot and her life has made a profound impact on mine and anyone who knows her. Happy birthday, angel!" the pop-singer's BFF Courtney Lopez wrote on social media.

Gomez, who stepped away from the spotlight in 2018, recently opened up about spending quality time with herself.

"Last year, I took a lot of time off," Gomez shared on Coach's Dream It Real podcast. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing." (ANI)