Selena Gomez retiring from music? Singer wants to give 'real shot at acting'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez may be stepping away from the microphone. The singer hinted at a potential retirement from music, saying that she wants to give herself a "real shot at acting".

As per People magazine, the 28-year-old star opened up about her lengthy career on both TV and in music for Vogue's April cover story and revealed that she wants to lean into acting and producing more so than music in the future.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she told the magazine candidly.

She added, "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

The hitmaker said she wants to "give it one last try" before maybe retiring from music.

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she said.

Gomez, who is currently working on the Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building', later clarified saying, "I need to be careful" as she explained that she wanted to spend more time producing (as she did with 13 Reasons Why) and "give myself a real shot at acting."



She said, "I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."

Steve Martin, her costar in 'Only Murders in the Building', praised Gomez's acting, saying she became such an asset for the show.

"You get a list of names, you know, you're thinking, Sure, they'd be good, they'd be good, and then they say, 'What about Selena Gomez?' and it's just--yes, of course," he told the magazine.

He added, "There was no question except 'Can we get her?' We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent. Her performance is rich and adult.

Martin continued, "She's learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she's this solid, solid rock foundation. She's nicely, intensely low-key... She's just working. And Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren't sure if she'd be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers."

In the interview, Gomez also spoke about why she decided to release a Spanish EP with 'Revelacion', which will be out Friday.

She said, "The project is really an homage to my heritage. A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I've been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it's coming out during this specific time is really cool."

Before she transitioned to music, Gomez starred in Disney's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' from 2007 to 2012. She rose to fame with the show at the age of 15.


