Selena Gomez shares behind-the-scenes video of 'Rare'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 21 (ANI): American singer Selena Gomez who released her latest album 'Rare' a few days ago, shared a Behind-the-scenes from the music video.

The singer uploaded behind-the-scenes video from the set on YouTube, and also shared a snap of the same on her Instagram story.



"Go behind the scenes of the Rare video," Selena wrote on the snap.

Selena looked fabulous in a series of pictures that she had uploaded on her social media.



"I hope you guys are liking the album! I just want to thank you guys for supporting me and this body of work. It means the world to me. you have no idea. Sorry if it's been a lot. Anyhow here's some pics from my Rare music video. #Rare," read the caption of the post.





'Rare' is Selena's latest album title track that was also released last week. (ANI)

