Selena Gomez silences feud rumours with The Weeknd's new flame Simi Khadra

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Selena Gomez has clarified that there is no heat between her and her ex The Weeknd's new ladylove Simi Khadra.

According to People Magazine, days after The Weeknd was spotted kissing Simi Khadra (from DJ sister duo Simi and Haze), Gomez has shared a fun picture on Instagram of the three pals hanging out.

"Since 2013," she captioned the photo of herself, Simi and Haya Khadra, shutting down social media buzz of possible tension over her ex.



Over the weekend, the 'Blinding Lights' singer was seen locking lips with Khadra, 29, while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.



On Wednesday, however, a source told People Magazine that the pair were not yet officially in a relationship.

"He's dating and is not in a committed relationship with anyone," the source said.

Gomez, 29, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated from January to October 2017 following his on-again off-again relationship with supermodel Bella Hadid, who Khadra is believed to be friends with.

Following their split, Gomez sang her ex's praises, telling Billboard she and The Weeknd were still close despite the breakup.

"Something that I'm really proud of is that there's such a true friendship (between me and The Weeknd)," she told the outlet. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring (for each other), and that was pretty remarkable for me." (ANI)

