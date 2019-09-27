Selena Gomez speaks about 'scariest' moment of her life

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Nearly a year after entering a treatment facility for issues related to anxiety and depression, the 'Come and Get It' singer has opened up about her progress.

While being honoured with the 2019 McLean Award at the hospital's annual dinner earlier this month, the 27-year-old pop star reflected on how she got through a challenging period of her life, reported E! News.

"I think that we are better when we tell the truth and so this is my truth," she shared in her acceptance speech.

"Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn't able to stay all kept up and together. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life."

"I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved," Selena continued.

"Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety," the outlet quoted the singer.

Gomez revealed that she sought out professional help. And during her journey, she got educated and learned so much from various professionals.

While she continues to focus on her health away from the spotlight, Gomez gave her fans an update on how she is doing today.

"Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I'm in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I've ever been," she shared while accepting her award. "So I'm very happy about that."

Going forward, Selena said that she wants to use her experience to help others.

"I know that I have been given experiences and people and opportunities that have made my life exceptionally beautiful and sweet--and yet I struggle with my own thoughts and feelings at times. But this doesn't make me faulty," she shared in the hospital's release. (ANI)

