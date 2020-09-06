Selena Gomez was 'never' asked to appear in Drake's new song alongside ex Justin Bieber

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): Putting an end to netizen's speculations, a source close to singer Selena Gomez has confirmed that she was not approached and had no plans to appear alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in rapper Drake's latest music video 'Popstar'.

As reported by People magazine, a source close to the 'Ice Cream' singer revealed that the rumours about her making a cameo alongside ex-boyfriend are false.

"Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video," People magazine quoted the source as saying.

The newly released, already trending song, 'Popstar' sees the 26-year-old star, Bieber lip-syncing Gomez's name in between the song.

The eight-minute and five-second long music video has the 'Yummy' singer waking up after a house party and gives a shout-out to his ex while crooning for the rapper.

"Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/ It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl," he lip syncs over Drake's lyrics.

Towards the end of the music video, Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin also makes a cameo. Waking up next to her husband, the model listens to Bieber recounting his wild dream.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is riding high on the success of her new song 'Ice Cream', in collaboration with South Korean girl group Black Pink. (ANI)

