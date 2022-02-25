Shaan to come up with 'Shiva Yajur Mantra' this Mahashivratri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Singer Shaan is all set to release a devotional "Shiva Yajur Mantra" this Mahashivratri.

On Friday, Shaan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"On this Mahashivratri worship Lord Shiva with my new devotional Shiva Yajur Mantra release 'Karpur Gauram'. Releasing on 1st March on your favourite music streaming platforms. Watch this space for more," he wrote.

Shaan also unveiled the mantra's poster, in which he can be seen standing in front of Lord Shiva's statue.





After seeing the update, fans chimed into the comment section and expressed their excitement.

"Can't wait to listen to it. Har Har Mahadev," a netizen commented.

"Wow. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

The fourteenth night of every lunar month, the night before the Amavasya (new moon), is referred to as Shivratri. On this night, people on the spiritual path usually perform sadhanas (spiritual practices) of special significance. (ANI)

