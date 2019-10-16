Shakira opens up about her upcoming Super Bowl show with Jennifer

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Singer Shakira, who is all set to enthral her fans by performing at the 54th Super Bowl Pepsi halftime show in 2020, has opened up about the cultural impact the halftime show will have as it marks the first time Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will share the stage.

On Tuesday, the 'Waka Waka' singer joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss the big event. "I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl," Shakira told Lowe.

"It's like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sports event, but it has huge relevance for us artists, and I think it's going to be fantastic."

The 42-year-old singer also shared how Jay-Z approached her to discuss the possibility of sharing the stage with Lopez.

"Jay Z called me and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of that, and of course, I didn't hesitate," she said during her Apple Music Beats 1 interview with Lowe via FaceTime, reported E-News website.

"He mentioned that Jennifer was also involved, and I feel that it's going to be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the US, and who have been born and raised in the US. And I think in a way, I feel that I'm representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who almost barely speak English."

"This is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry," added Shakira.

For Shakira, the performance will be "very nerve-wracking" but "the wheels are already turning and I can't stop thinking of ideas. Every day I have a new idea, and so now, it's a matter of making them all work together and having the time to consolidate all of that and present the best show... of my career."

What's more in store? The singer will be celebrating her 43rd birthday on the same day with her millions of viewers and fans. (ANI)

