Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate Fourth of July together

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Days after releasing a sizzling hot music video for their song 'Senorita', Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.

They sparked potential relationship rumours after the two were photographed hand-in-hand on Wednesday, reported People.

The former Fifth Harmony member (22) and Canadian pop star (20) also collaborated for their 2015 hit song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

Cabello recently broke up with boyfriend Matthew Hussey. The two decided to part ways after dating for more than a year, People reported. According to the reports, the two first met on the set of 'Today' in February 2018 and instantly hit it off.

The two are yet to officially confirm their breakup. (ANI)

