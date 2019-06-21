Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello drop latest song 'Senorita'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): Coming together almost after four years, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back with their latest collaboration 'Senorita' which will make you go gaga with its lively music.

Opening with a shot of Mendes on his bike, the song starts with an upbeat guitar strumming. Later, the 'Havana' singer who is seen dressed as a waitress at a restaurant takes over with her rich and resonant voice.

The three-minute twenty-five-second melodious track also features the duo striking a romantic chord with their impressive chemistry. With its exquisite lyrics and racy music, 'Senorita' is an upbeat track.



After their 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Senorita' comes as the duo's second project together.

Prior to the release of their latest track, the two teased their fans with posts hinting at the release of the song.

Mendes is currently headlining his first arena tour for his third album, reported People. While, Cabello has teased work on a follow-up to her solo debut 'Camila', and will also feature in Ed Sheeran's album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' for a song with Cardi B. (ANI)