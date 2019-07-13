Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello romance in San Francisco

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Sparking romance rumours in San Francisco, pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted spending quality time with each other.

According to E-News, the two were papped in the Bay Area on Friday ahead of Shawn's upcoming concert in Oakland, California.

The eyewitness who saw the two singers revealed to E! News that singers didn't shy away from showing affection and enjoyed an intimate breakfast at a local cafe in the area.

A source said that the performers were holding hands throughout the date and looked "flirty and very close." Another eyewitness said that the singers relished a spread of pancakes, omelettes and bacon, adding, "They looked like really good friends... He paid the bill."

"They definitely looked like a couple," added the first source.

At one point of time, fellow restaurant visitors caught the 20-year-old singer wrapping his arms around Camila's waist, reported E-News. Their latest outing comes a week after several speculations of a possible romance between the two.

Shawn and Camila celebrated the Fourth of July together, and the latter gushed over her "amazing" and "unreal" dog while documenting his L.A. tour stop on social media.

Shawn and Camila were most recently seen holding hands after having brunch in West Hollywood. Ever since, an insider previously told E! News, "They don't seem to want to spend any time apart." "They've been completely inseparable over the last week," the sourced explained.

The two singers became close friends after their 2015 collaboration, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer.' The duo recently reunited in the studio for their latest hit 'Senorita,' where Camila told Clash magazine and as reported by E-News that its a really personal project.

"It's one of the most natural things in the world for he and I to do a song together," Camila recalled in the interview.

"I think I've actually known him the longest out of anybody in the music industry--we've been in each other's lives for like four or five years, and it's been really beautiful to kinda grow up together... It's actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we're always going to love each other," she added. (ANI)

