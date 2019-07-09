Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen holding hands after shutting down dating rumours

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking hand in hand shortly after he shut down dating rumours.
The Canadian singer-songwriter went house hunting in West Hollywood on Sunday. He was accompanied by a group of friends including Cabello.
The rumoured couple was seen strolling down the streets all the while holding hands, reported Us Weekly.
The two sparked romance rumours after they released their collaborative music video 'Senorita' in June.
Shortly after releasing the video, the two were seen celebrating Fourth of July together in California.
On Monday, post the electrifying performance by Mendes at Staples Center, curious fans interrogated if he is dating his recent co-singer, he simply shook his head no, reported E! Online.
The former Fifth Harmony member (22) and Canadian pop star (20) also collaborated for their 2015 hit song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.
The 'Havana' singer who recently called it quits with coach boyfriend, Matthew Hussey also attended Mendes' concert, or so it seemed from her Instagram story. (ANI)

