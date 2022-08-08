Shawn Mendes celebrates 24th birthday at a club in Miami

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes is doing his best to make him feel better.

As per People, he rang in his 24th birthday with his close friends at a club in Miami.

The insider told the publication that Shaw had an "amazing time" partying with The Weeknd during the Dawn FM artist's surprise performance.

"Shawn was in amazing spirits," the source said, adding that Shawn "looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment."

He hung out with friends in the DJ booth until The Weeknd, 32, arrived, during which he and DJ Kaytranada joined the artist onstage.

Ahead of his birthday, Shawn was also photographed showing off his physique as he hit the beach in a pair of red swim trunks. He shared photos on Instagram of himself soaking up some sun with friends on the back of a yacht.



Shawn's birthday celebrations come days after he cancelled his world tour to focus on his wellbeing.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote."After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he added.

The statement also suggested that Shawn is "hopeful" he will be able to pick up tour dates after this mental health pause, but that ultimately right now he's focused on putting "my health first as my priority."

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he concluded. The world tour was expected to kick off last month and run through October ahead of its European leg, which was slated to launch in May 2023, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Shawn has been vocal about mental health in the past, both through his music and in previous social media posts.

In April, for example, the singer posted a note on Twitter sharing his struggles as someone who "constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning."

"The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to not feel like I'm failing," Shawn wrote, "the truth is I'm ALSO okay ... I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."Shawn released his "Wonder" album in December 2020. His most recent single, "When You're Gone," arrived on March 31. (ANI)