Shawn Mendes hints at being in relationship with Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes may have just spilled the beans about his rumoured relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello, hinting for the first time that they are dating.

The 21-year-old star was quizzed by a fan backstage after his concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday, reported Us Weekly.

The fan, curious to know Mendes' current relationship status, asked, "You've said you've never been in love, has that changed recently?"

After the crowd laughed, Mendes, who seemed to be at his candid best, replied, "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it's not just me in the relationship. There's another person involved and I can't say things that I feel. It's not just me deciding you know?"

While Mendes and Cabello are yet to confirm their relationship, they've been packing on the PDA in recent weeks. Their actions spoke louder than words when they took to the stage together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 to perform their recently released hit 'Senorita'.

Their chemistry was undeniable as two singers nearly kissed several times during their performance at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey, and at the end of the track, they held hands as they walked backstage.

The pair was also caught cuddling in the audience before returning to the podium to accept the award for Best Collaboration later in the award ceremony.

The duo, who first worked together on the 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', sparked romance rumours after releasing their second song 'Senorita' in June.

Since then, the two have been spotted attending various events together and on causal dates. They were then seen holding hands on the 4th of July, spotted kissing a week later and have been almost inseparable following their song's release.

In a video posted by Vogue on Wednesday, the 'Havana' singer also hinted at their relationship as she talked about picking out her white Balmain gown for their MTV VMAs performance.

"When my stylist showed me the options that she had for the VMAs, this one really stuck out to me because it's just very romantic, which is kind of where I am in life right now," she confessed.

An insider told Us Weekly before the award ceremony that Mendes and Cabello were "really nervous about nailing their performance."

The two had been rehearsing a lot, the source added since it was "the official debuting of them as a couple" and they wanted it "to be amazing and perfect." (ANI)

