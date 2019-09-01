Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes hints at being in relationship with Camila Cabello

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 09:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes may have just spilled the beans about his rumoured relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello, hinting for the first time that they are dating.
The 21-year-old star was quizzed by a fan backstage after his concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday, reported Us Weekly.
The fan, curious to know Mendes' current relationship status, asked, "You've said you've never been in love, has that changed recently?"
After the crowd laughed, Mendes, who seemed to be at his candid best, replied, "Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it's not just me in the relationship. There's another person involved and I can't say things that I feel. It's not just me deciding you know?"
While Mendes and Cabello are yet to confirm their relationship, they've been packing on the PDA in recent weeks. Their actions spoke louder than words when they took to the stage together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 to perform their recently released hit 'Senorita'.
Their chemistry was undeniable as two singers nearly kissed several times during their performance at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey, and at the end of the track, they held hands as they walked backstage.
The pair was also caught cuddling in the audience before returning to the podium to accept the award for Best Collaboration later in the award ceremony.
The duo, who first worked together on the 2015 hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', sparked romance rumours after releasing their second song 'Senorita' in June.
Since then, the two have been spotted attending various events together and on causal dates. They were then seen holding hands on the 4th of July, spotted kissing a week later and have been almost inseparable following their song's release.
In a video posted by Vogue on Wednesday, the 'Havana' singer also hinted at their relationship as she talked about picking out her white Balmain gown for their MTV VMAs performance.
"When my stylist showed me the options that she had for the VMAs, this one really stuck out to me because it's just very romantic, which is kind of where I am in life right now," she confessed.
An insider told Us Weekly before the award ceremony that Mendes and Cabello were "really nervous about nailing their performance."
The two had been rehearsing a lot, the source added since it was "the official debuting of them as a couple" and they wanted it "to be amazing and perfect." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 08:36 IST

Eva Mendes to return to acting soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Good news for all the Eva Mendes fans! The actor, who rose to fame with movies like 'Once Upon A Time In Mexico' and 'Hitch' and was last seen in 2014's 'Lost River', directed by her husband Ryan Gosling, is ready to return to her roots.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:33 IST

Here's Anupam Kher proving that Priyanka, Nick is a much-in-love couple!

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Anupam Kher who was Priyanka Chopra's special invitee to the Jonas brother's 'Happiness Begins' tour concert in New York is totally loving Nick's sweet gesture towards his wife.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:07 IST

Rajkummar, Nushrat's 'Turram Khan' to release on this date

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Rajkummar Rao's birthday, Nushrat Bharucha announced the release date of her upcoming flick 'Turram Khan' with the versatile actor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:42 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he wanted to create something...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix, whose is all prepped for his next outing in and as 'Joker', revealed that with the film he "wanted the freedom to create something that wasn't identifiable".

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:13 IST

Here's why Bhumi Pednekar is constantly sharing workout updates

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's transformation is no secret untill you have been living under a rock! And the actor has been quite active in updating her fans with her fitness journey. Here's the reason why!

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:59 IST

'Khairiyat' highlights soulful love between Shraddha, Sushant in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The makers of 'Chhichhore' have released the film's second song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry and slight resentment between the lead pair- Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:50 IST

Fans lambaste Sofia Vergara for mentioning Hurricane Dorian in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): 'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara's latest beach captures didn't turn out the way she would have expected.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:42 IST

Wishes pour in for Rajkummar Rao as he turns 35 today!

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): As Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao turned a year older today, several B-town celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:55 IST

Brad Pitt's upcoming space drama 'Ad Astra' talks about toxic masculinity

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American actor and director Brad Pitt's latest release - space drama 'Ad Astra' - is said to deal with the concept of toxic masculinity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:34 IST

You're an inspiration and a hero: Janhvi wishes Gunjan Saxena

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to essay the role of India's first female pilot to fly in combat, Gunjan Saxena, in the upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' penned a heartwarming note for the pilot's birthday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:55 IST

Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' raked in Rs 24 crore on day one

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Film 'Saaho' starring South Indian superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor set the cash register ringing on the first day of its release as it minted Rs 24.40 crore in Hindi version.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:37 IST

Cardi B slams trolls for saying Travis Scott deserves her Grammy

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Pop star Cardi B slammed Twitter trolls who think rapper Travis Scott deserved to win Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards instead of her. 

Read More
iocl