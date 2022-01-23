Shawn Mendes tumbles while posing for shirtless photo

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes recently uploaded a social media post where he could be seen taking part in a hike at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles while shirtless.

In one photograph, Mendes poses on the trail with the cityscape pictured behind him. In a subsequent video, the 'In My Blood' singer is seen flexing his muscles before he slips and tumbles down the dirt path.

"I guess that's what I get," Mendes captioned the post, poking fun at the mishap. In the comments section, many of the musician's fans reacted to the clip, playfully teasing Mendes for the incident.

"King of falling after thirst trapping," wrote one fan as another added, "It's not Shawn Mendes if he's not falling."



Mendes' latest Instagram antics come about after the star teased new music in a different post earlier in the week, which left fans speculating that a new album is on the way, according to People magazine.

In a short, 12-second clip shared on the social media platform Tuesday, Mendes could be seen sitting in a car listening and nodding to a new, upbeat song while on a FaceTime call.

Another shot showed the 'If I Can't Have You' crooner in the studio working on a track as he plays the guitar. Mendes didn't share any details about the new music, but captioned the post asking, "Y'all dig this?"

Fans flocked to the comments section and shared their approval and excitement for the new song. Mendes also received a sweet comment from ex Camila Cabello, who wrote, "Ur crazy wildcat."

As per People magazine, Mendes and Cabello had announced their breakup in a joint statement made on their respective Instagram handle in November, writing in part that they will "continue to be best friends" despite ending their romantic relationship. (ANI)

