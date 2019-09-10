She inspires me, says Sam Asghari about girlfriend Britney Spears

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Despite the ups and downs in her life, Britney Spears has become a motivation for her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Sam believes that she inspires him when it comes to his health.

During a recent appearance on 'The Doctors,' reported People, the 25-year-old, raved over the singer while cooking her favorite meal -- peachy steak.

In addition to expressing his love for Spears in the kitchen, Asghari explained that working out together is also a special moment for them.

"I think couples should definitely work out together," he said while sharing the video of the duo hitting the gym together.

Apart from Sam, the 'Toxic' singer is also seen frequently sharing clips of the two in the gym, which shows them even skillfully using each other as props.

"I think it's great," Asghari said of exercising with Spears. "I think it's fun. You can inspire each other."

"She inspires me on a daily basis when she works out," Asghari said on the show.

Asghari later revealed his reason for calling Spears a "lioness."

"If you guys watch the Geography channel, I watch it all the time. The female lion inspires the male lion all the time," he explained.

"The female lion, I give props to you guys," Asghari said to the women in the audience. "I have three sisters, and so they inspired me."

"I was raised by women, and I think you guys are amazing, so that's where that came from," Asghari continued.

"Lioness is a strong, strong animal and yeah, that's it," he added. (ANI)

