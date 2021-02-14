Showtime to air documentary on The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): A documentary surrounding the making of the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show starring singer-songwriter The Weeknd is coming soon.

As per Variety, Showtime has announced that it will air 'The Show', a 90-minute feature documentary that will focus on the making of the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring the 'Starboy' singer.

'The Show' is being helmed by Emmy nominee Nadia Hallgren and will be produced by the Pepsi in-house content studio and Boardwalk Pictures. The documentary will premiere later this year.



Nearly 100 million people around the world tuned in to watch The Weeknd's halftime performance, and the upcoming feature documentary will take a look at just how much work went into those 13 minutes: hours, days, and months of collaboration among first-time Halftime Show executive producer Jesse Collins, executive producers Roc Nation and many more to pull off one of the biggest musical productions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer had hit the stage in Tampa Bay, Florida, and performed hits including 'The Hills', 'Can't Feel My Face', 'I Feel It Coming', 'Save Your Tears', 'Earned It', and 'Blinding Lights'.

The singer was dressed in a glimmering red blazer, a black button-down shirt with matching trousers. The stage was lit with lights and the stadium sky filled with fireworks as the star performed a medley of hits backed by a choir, violinists, and masked backup dancers.

While fans were anticipating a celebrity guest to take the stage with The Weeknd, the singer stayed true to the promise of his solo act and was not joined by any surprise celebrity performers during the show. (ANI)

