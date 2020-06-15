Sia faces backlash on confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B, offers apology

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): It seems like Australian singer-songwriter Sia is taking some heat.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to respond to a fan's since-deleted tweet featuring a photo of Nicki Minaj, asking Sia whether she would ever collaborate with the rapper, per E! News.

"I love [Cardi B] and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day," wrote Sia, tagging rapper Cardi B in the post.

The singer quickly received backlash from followers, who also used the hashtag "#SiaIsOverParty."

One follower commented, "SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I'M NOT PLAYING."

"THATS NOT CARDI," another Twitter user wrote.

A third said: "Literally Nicki Minaj you goof."

"Why would u say this..." read another comment.

According to E! News, Sia published a handful of tweets that have since been deleted referring to the feud between Cardi B, and Minaj.

One of the tweets said, "I don't give a s**t about feuds. George Floyd was f**king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let's rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS."

Another tweet from Sia insisted that Cardi B and Minaj aren't focused on any feud, but "the problem of systemic racism" instead.

After the ordeal, the singer published a message on Twitter to apologise. "I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry, @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both."

None of the rappers seems to have spoken on the matter, and their reps did not immediately respond to the Fox News' request for comment, nor did Sia's.

The 'Cheap Thrills' singer has been particularly vocal in her support of the Black Lives Matter movement, having encouraged fans to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor as well as commending peaceful protesting.

Sia, earlier this year, revealed that she had adopted two teenage sons in 2019. (ANI)

