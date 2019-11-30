Sia goes sans her famous wig to buy groceries for Thanksgiving

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 30 (ANI): Singer Sia who is better known for donning double -tone wig which completely obscures her face was spotted purchasing grocery without it so that fans don't recognise her.

The 'Chandelier' singer got into the festive spirit on Thursday when she was spotted purchasing things from Walmart and was captured by fans and who later shared snaps on social media.

While arriving at the packed retail chain in the California desert, the 43-year-old singer told shoppers and staff her name was "Ci Ci" and claimed to have won the lottery, thus the reason for her being in such a giving mood, this according to a Twitter post showing a 15-second clip of the singer hugging total strangers while donning an olive-colored overcoat, a blue-and-purple tie-dye sweater and black pants -- sans her famous black-and-white wig.

The video which was uploaded by fans has been garnering likes and views since Friday night.

Though identifying Sia was a tedious task for her fans as she was present in plainclothes and without her wig, one of her eagle-eyed fans recognised her with her clothes.

One woman claiming she was among the cornucopia of customers to have their groceries covered by the nine-time Grammy-nominee shared her experience on Twitter, writing: "So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!!"

The user also shared another video captured by an additional shopper, which showed the "Never Give Up" artist cradling a bouquet of flowers, seemingly a token of gratitude from a lucky customer. (ANI)

