Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's last music video 'Habit' garners immense love, crosses 9.9 million views

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's last music video 'Habit', which had come out on Wednesday, prior to its slated date, has taken the Internet by storm within a few days of its release.

The video features uniquely edited visuals from the unfinished footage that Shehnaaz and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth had shot, prior to the latter's demise on September 2. Upon release, the song crossed more than 9.9 million views on YouTube and currently holds the no. 1 trending position for music on the video-sharing platform.

The song, which was mainly shot at a beach, features additional clips of Shehnaaz singing the track as she reminiscences about the moments spent with the late actor. The tough part about the track is that while the lyrics are about a fun lovers spat, the real-life tragedy that happened is insurmountable.

The lyrics try to highlight the sweet-bitter bickering that happens between lovers, but more than the lyrics it is the video of the song that steals hearts. Its starts with an emotional Shehnaaz saying, "Bichda iss kadar ki rut hi badal gayi, ek shaks saare sheher ko viraan kar gaya."

Shehnaz has been able to complete her professional commitments even while going through such a personal tragedy. Further, in the music video, there are shots of what went behind the scenes while the song was being shot, giving glimpses of the fun the unit had along with the two artists on sets.

Fans of the duo were moved by the music video of 'Habit'. They took the song's comment section on YouTube and showered their love and praise.

One user wrote, "Guys lets break records for this song.... Only for sidnaz let's try to make sana happy."





A second one wrote, "In tears.. but I am sure he will be happy watching this. She completed it. Lots of love and power to you, Shehnaaz."



"What a song of # Sidharth. How happy he looked while shooting for # Habbit with bubbly # Shehnaaz," wrote another person.

"Thanks for completing the song with whatever minimal footage you had," a fourth person wrote.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, 'Habit' is an ode to Sidharth, and it was previously titled 'Adhura'. Shreya had announced the release of the song by sharing a heartfelt tribute for the late actor on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega.Releasing on the 21st October."

Sidharth,40, died due to a heart attack.

He and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. (ANI)

