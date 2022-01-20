Silk Sonic announce Las Vegas Residency

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): It's happening! After the mega-events announced their move to Vegas for 2022, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic has become the latest act to unveil a residency in the city.



The duo announced the same recently on their Twitter handles that they will launch a residency beginning on February 25 at Dolby Live as part of 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' -- and look at that, the run concludes the night before the Grammys, which makes it seem likely the group will at the very least attend the show, where they are up for Record of the Year and Best RandB Performance, Variety confirmed.

The run -- which is the group's first set of full live performances -- currently includes 13 dates at the 5,200-seat theatre at the Park MGM. The shows are subject to the venue's Covid-19 protocol, which requires masks and may require proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a rapid on-site test.

The initial dates for the run are: February 25, 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31 and April 2. (ANI)

