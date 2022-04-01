Silk Sonic to open Grammy Awards 2022

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Silk Sonic, the popular retro duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will open the Grammy Awards 2022 on Sunday.

As per Variety, the Recording Academy made the announcement regarding the opening performance recently. Silk Sonic will open the show on Sunday night with a live performance from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The super-duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, is up for four awards at this year's Grammys, including the record of the year, song of the year, best R&B performance and best R&B song for their chart-topping debut single 'Leave the Door Open'.

Silk Sonic released their debut album in November and opened the 2021 American Music Awards that same month. In recent months, they have also won best duo/group at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and outstanding album and outstanding duo, group or collaboration at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. They performed 'Leave the Door Open' at last year's Grammys.

Apart from Silk Sonic, stars like BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Nas and Jon Batiste are also expected to perform.



Rock band Foo Fighters was also slated to take the stage but recently cancelled their performance following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 on March 25.

This year's Grammys, originally scheduled for January in Los Angeles, but bumped amid a surge in COVID cases, will be hosted by Trevor Noah for a second consecutive year. (ANI)







