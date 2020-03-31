Singer Adam Schlesinger hospitalised with COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for co-founding Fountains of Wayne, has been hospitalised due to coronavirus.

As per Fox News, in a statement provided by his agent, Adam's girlfriend confirmed that "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He is in critical condition but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic."

Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week and is receiving excellent medical care, Variety reported. (ANI)

