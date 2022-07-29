Singer Amy Grant hospitalised after bike accident in Nashville

Washington [US], July 29(ANI): Singer Amy Grant met with an accident recently.

As per Fox News, Grant, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was treated for abrasions and cuts after she fell on her bike while riding with a friend. Currently, she is in stable condition.

Her team issued a statement after the accident.



"Thank you to all those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday. She is in the hospital receiving treatment but in stable condition. She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal. Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received. Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to all do the same," a post read on Grant's Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgkinQdPfhP/?hl=en

The incident comes two years after the star, who is married to singer Vince Gill, underwent open-heart surgery to correct a rare condition with which she was born, but only discovered at a check-up.

The singer is considered one of the most important artists in Contemporary Christian music. Her self-titled album in 1977 was a major release, and her influence grew into a pop music crossover in 1985. (ANI)

