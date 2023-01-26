Singer Hemant Chauhan expresses joy following Padma Shri win, says "I feel very happy to know this"

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Famed Gujarati singer and writer Hemant Chauhan, who was announced among the list of awardees to be presented with the fourth-highest civilian award of India, the Padma Shri, has expressed his happiness on winning the honour.

Speaking to ANI about his win, Hemant said, "I received the news from the government that I got the Padmshree award this time and I feel very happy to know this."

He continued, "For the last 45 years, I've sung for the almighty, worshipped and done all my work honestly. For this, the government of India has taken note of it. The Govt of India has taken note of it. That made me happier."

Hemant, who hails from the Rajkot district of Gujarat specializes in Bhajan, religious and Garba songs and other folk genres. He is frequently referred to as the Bhajan King of Gujarati Music and is also considered to be one of the best singers of Sugam Sangeet.

His first album 'Dasi Jivan na Bhajano' was released in 1978 and became a huge hit across Gujarat. Since then, he has sung thousands of bhajans and many other devotional items.



Meanwhile, achievers from a range of professions and diverse areas of the country were in the list of Padma awardees this year with a maximum getting awards in the Arts category.

For the year 2023, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nine of the awardees are women and there are seven posthumous awardees.

They are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. (ANI)

