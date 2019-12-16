Singer Katy Perry all jazzed up for Christmas

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): With Christmas just around the corner, singer Katy Perry seems to be all jazzed up to welcome Santa and Christmas festivities in her life.

The singer was seen donning a cute red and white furry Santa dress as she looked busy setting her Christmas tree in her Instagram post.

The picture was a still from her latest single-'Cozy Little Christmas'.



"Day 15 of 25 Days of Cozy: 10 days left until Christmas! What are you hoping Santa leaves under your tree?" Perry captioned the post.

Perry seemed all jazzed up for the festival wearing a reindeer antlers headband all festive items in the background was setting the perfect Christmas theme.

The singer-songwriter on December 3 dropped the audio-visual of her song festive song 'Cozy Little Christmas'. (ANI)

