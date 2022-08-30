Singer Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans call it quits

Washington [US], August 29 (ANI): American singer Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have decided to part ways.

After nearly five years of marriage, the couple has filed for divorce.

Kelsea took to her Instagram story on Monday to share the news. She wrote, "I've always tried to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

She continued, "This deeply difficult decision is a result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."



"With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she concluded.



Morgan Evans is yet to address the divorce on social media.

Reportedly, the couple met while jointly hosting the CMC Awards in Australia in March 2016. n December of that year, they got engaged, and on December 2, 2017, they got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On the work front, Kelsea is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album - Subject to change. The album will be out on September 23. (ANI)

