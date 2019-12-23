Singer Kesha discloses the release date of her upcoming album 'High Road'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): American singer Kesha Rose Sebert has disclosed the release date for her upcoming album -- High Road.

The singer had something to share with her fans as she moves into the year 2020 -- her new album.

According to Billboard, the 32-year-old pop star on social media on Sunday revealed that her upcoming album -- High Road -- will be released on January 31, 2020.



The singer captioned the picture: "Taking the high road January 31."

For her new 'Resentment,' featuring Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson and Wrabel, Kesha shared the video earlier this month.

She also told Billboard recently that her new makeup line, 'Kesha Rose Beauty', is going to be connected with her new album.

Kesha further mentioned that every shade [in the eyeshadow palette] would be a different song title, whether it's old school, or yet to be released, and the light pink is an unreleased track.

"There's a little story behind each shade," she added. (ANI)





