Singer Khalid to pay homage to El Paso victims through 'benefit concert'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): In order to pay homage to those who died in the mass shooting at a mall in El Paso, American singer-songwriter Khalid will soon organise a 'benefit concert' later in August for the families of victims.

He announced the news through his Twitter handle where he had put out a series of tweet.

"Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing "915" and "city of El Paso" on tour every night feels indescribable," Khalid wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet shared a few moments later, the singer said that he had been thinking about a "benefit concert", the proceeds of which will be given to the families of victims.



He ended his series by writing, "Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio America is hurting right now."



The mass shooting in the US city occurred on Saturday when a 21-year-old suspect opened fire with a rifle on shoppers and then surrendered to officers who confronted him outside the store.

The incident was followed just 13 hours later by another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that claimed the lives of nine people and injured 27 others. Hours later, a third mass shooting incident took place in Chicago and killed at least seven others. (ANI)

