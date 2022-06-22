Singer KK's son Nakul mourns his demise with emotional note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): The untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who's popularly known as KK, left everyone in shock. It's been over 20 days since he passed away and it's still hard to digest that he is no more.

On Tuesday, KK's son Nakul Krishna took to social media and penned an emotional note, talking about how it took him a while to come to terms with what happened.



"Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I'm being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock. I finally comprehend true pain, I've only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you every day," he wrote.

He added, "So many people just wanted to see you once, be in your presence once, a half embrace would have them trembling. And here we were, being showered and inundated with your love every moment. I got to see your perspective on everything; how you treated people, how passionate you were about everything you did, especially singing. How generously you loved. Only focusing on the positives, and completely disregarding the negatives."



Nakul shared that KK treated "me like an equal while simultaneously protecting and shielding me."



"Treating me like an adult in conversation but calling to check up on me as soon as I left the house. Trusting me wholly no matter what I decided, allowing me to be myself, hearing me out and changing your opinions based on what I told you, being the open-minded forward-thinking person that you were. People told me about their relationships with their fathers and I always found some things to be strange. It took me very long to realise that our relationship was the outlier," he wrote.

"You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature...mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around. The abyssal void that is left in your wake, not only in our hearts, but the hearts of millions is a testament to your brilliance. A bright brief brilliance that burned too bright too quickly.That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again," he concluded.

On May 31 2022, KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata and had to be rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was 53. (ANI)

