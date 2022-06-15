Singer Mick Jagger tests COVID positive, Amsterdam concert postponed

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Singer Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by the singer himself in his social media announcement on Monday.

This forces the postponement of at least one concert by the Rolling Stones, which was scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam, as per Variety.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."



Fans had already arrived at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam when the announcer came to the stage an hour prior to the scheduled starting time to say the show was off.



"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the group said in a separate statement.

None was mentioned about the upcoming shows on the tour. The next show having been scheduled to be on Friday night in Bern, Switzerland, the group is supposed to head to Milan for a gig on June 21. After a break post the Milan show, Jagger is scheduled to pick up the European tour on July 11 in Belgium.

A day before Jagger tested COVID positive and was forced to cancel his upcoming show, he looked in good spirits while expressing his enthusiasm for Monday night's show on his Twitter post, saying "See you tomorrow!" to his fans in a highly-spirited video.

However, Jagger was reported to have faced the symptoms only after arriving at the arena in Amsterdam.

Jagger began his 2019 tour just months after undergoing heart valve replacement and is certainly showing resilience henceforth following his health problems.

As per Variety, prior to this European tour, the Rolling Stones toured America last year with the 'No Filter Tour,' which had been rescheduled from its original 2020 timing. With drummer Charlie Watts having died last August, Steve Jordan was the newest addition to the Stones' touring lineup during the U.S. shows last September and October. (ANI)

